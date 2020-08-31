Thank you, strangers, for your kindness

With so many societal challenges in our community these days I feel very fortunate to have experienced ‘the Bright Side’ of life this week.

In one short span of an hour or so I was assisted by three individuals who each went out of their way for me. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the kindness of these absolute strangers.

First, I would like to thank the woman who lent me her cell phone to call for assistance when I discovered my car battery was dead. Then upon hearing that it would be quite a long wait for help to arrive she volunteered to walk to a mechanic’s shop and ask if someone would be willing to drive over and give me a hand.

Next, I would like to thank the mechanic who took the time to drive over and give my car a jump start and who would not accept the money I offered him for helping me.

The next gentleman I would like to thank is the man driving a white truck who went above and beyond to assist me at the gas station when I discovered that ‘full service’ was no longer an option. He to refused to accept the money I offered as a gesture of gratitude for his helpfulness.

These three absolute strangers not only provided practical support, they brightened my day, lifted my spirits, and restored my faith in the kindness of my fellow beings.

Alyce Blom

Duncan

