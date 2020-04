Keep well Sarah Simpson and thank you for your lovely, light-hearted column.

Re: “Goodbye for now”, (Citizen, March 26).

Even when I just skimmed most of the Citizen, I always made time to read your weekly offerings.

Also thank you Citizen for continuing to publish even though it is only once a week for the time being under the current difficult circumstances.

Here is hoping you and all else will soon be back to normal.

Mary Longcroft

Cowichan Valley

