To the students at Penfield Elementary,

Thank-you Analeigh and fellow students for the kind letters of support and encouragement sent to the residents of Willow Point Seniors Supportive Living Society.

I was touched by your letter. Thank-you for reaching out to us. i am so grateful to live in such a kind-hearted community.

Linda Carroll,

Resident, Willow Point Supportive Living,

Campbell River

