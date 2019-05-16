Thank you Garbathon volunteers

Dear Editor,

“I was very upset to see the front page photo of May 2nd newspaper and again today- May 9th regarding Volunteers picking up six tons of garbage.

I really appreciate and thank all the Volunteers for getting involved; including my own family.

However, I am very disappointed in the members of our community who left all this trash in the first place— especially near our Rivers.

Part of the problem stems from the City not picking up our spring & fall extra large items and it cost a lot to take to the dump. But dumping in the woods IS SO WRONG. These people should be ashamed. These Volunteers should not have to pick up after these Inconsiderate people.”

Vi Timmerman

Terrace, B.C.