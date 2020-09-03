Thank you from Telkwa coal for public input

Dear Editor,

In recent weeks, the residents of Smithers, Telkwa and other nearby communities have taken the time to participate and provide their input into the Telkwa Coal draft Application Information Requirements (dAIR) for the Tenas project.

This was a new process for all of us, as we had to work around the challenges of COVID-19 and still have meaningful dialogue in a virtual way. Like many things impacted by this pandemic, we all adapted and overcame the obstacles.

The feedback we have received since the start of our project has been incredibly helpful and the recent public comments are no exception. In the case of the dAIR, the feedback will guide the focus of our further studies as we continue to prepare our comprehensive environmental assessment application.

Community input informs our thinking and decision-making and frankly makes for better projects at the end of the day. Thank you to our neighbours for being a part of our process as we continue on this path.

We look forward to sharing more about our project and we continue to connect.

Stay safe,

Mark Gray

Telkwa Coal

