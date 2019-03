It is good to see our tax dollars going to a very worthwhile project.

Thank you for riverbank erosion repair

We would like to commend the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Environment for the recent repair to the Cowichan River bank erosian and dike adjacent to Blackley Farm. It is again safe for the many dog walkers, hikers and photographers to use the dike trail. It is good to see our tax dollars going to a very worthwhile project. Thank you Ministry.

John, Bonnie and Jesse Chalmers

North Cowichan