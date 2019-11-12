Thank you for Remembrance Day fly over

I am writing this letter to personally acknowledge and applaud the eight pilots who organized a fly-pass over Lake Cowichan during our Remembrance Day ceremony.

No doubt, we were not the only community to benefit from your efforts, but as a daughter of an Air Force father who served for over 30 years, it was very meaningful to me. You may not know but the same sentiment was expressed throughout the gathered crowd so I felt it was necessary to thank you. In this current world of uncertainty and unrest, I feel privileged to live in this country. Hope to see you in the skies next year.

Janice Tuba

Lake Cowichan