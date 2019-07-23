Thank you for help in emergency

I went to watch the sod turning for Hospice House on July 18, with a few of my fellow Cowichan District Hospital Auxiliary members, but only saw as far as the Tzinquaw dancers.

I had a health related incident and went down. I had already moved to the back of the event as I could feel something coming on. I wish to thank the quick action of Mr. Bob Claus who called 911 and the paramedics were there within minutes. I also want to thank all the people who came to my aid, some voices I recognized as I was having trouble seeing — Carolyn Wilkinson, Emma James, Dr. Isabel Rimmer who put cold cloths on me. Linda Ryan for looking after my purse. The paramedics were fantastic. I can’t say enough about the emergency department with their amazing and caring staff — they were so busy with so many people needing care. I thank Dr. Mark Wahba for his care and good information he gave me. Dr. Michelle Weizel, Dr. Isabel Rimmer who both came to see how I was doing.

I think I will call it the emergency/TLC (tender, loving, care) unit. Bruce Wilkinson, president of the CDH Auxiliary and Susan Leslie, past president both came to see me in emergency and they both made sure my car was brought to emergency for me. I thank you one and all. Living in Cowichan Valley is a well-kept secret, such a fantastic community to live in with so many caring people.

Linda Zabok

Cobble Hill