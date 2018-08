This is a letter and HUGE thanks to the Campbell River hospital maternity ward, ambulance attendants and the medi-vac team plus B.C. Women's Hospital who helped aid with the early but safe delivery of my six-pound precious baby girl on July 22.

Mom and baby are home safe and doing well. Thank you all kindly for a happy ending.

MacKenzie Keefe