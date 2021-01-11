Thank you Daisy Elliott for courageously sharing story

I would like to thank Daisy Elliott for her bravery in telling her recent COVID story, printed in your Thursday, Jan. 7 publication. Daisy is right. We can do everything that we are told and still fall victim to this virus. She is also very right. Blame helps no one and solves no problems. Passing judgement is so common in our modern world, we have forgotten how harmful it can be.

Please be well, Daisy. I am sincerely hoping for your complete recovery and thank you once again for your courage.

Judy Brayden

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen