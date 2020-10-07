Terrace Standard letting citizens down

Dear all,

Today’s Terrace Standard, Oct. 1, 2020, continues to let the citizens of Terrace down. Instead of publishing local well- written letters dealing with local issues that have been submitted in a timely way they publish two letters – one from Langley and one from Errington, a small community on Vancouver Island. Unfortunately this has become a trend for this newspaper.

I always thought a local paper would want to give room for local dialogue and reflect local issues.

Charles Claus

Terrace, B.C.

Terrace Standard