Terrace Standard letting citizens down

Newspaper not publishing local letters

Dear all,

Today’s Terrace Standard, Oct. 1, 2020, continues to let the citizens of Terrace down. Instead of publishing local well- written letters dealing with local issues that have been submitted in a timely way they publish two letters – one from Langley and one from Errington, a small community on Vancouver Island. Unfortunately this has become a trend for this newspaper.

I always thought a local paper would want to give room for local dialogue and reflect local issues.

Charles Claus

Terrace, B.C.

Terrace Standard

