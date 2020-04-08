Tenacity of man’s licence plate legal battle admirable

In order to keep up my steps count, I have been fitting in a walk outside, not something I usually do. Actually, I don't think I ever took walks just to walk, I usually had a purpose in mind. Now the reason to walk is to increase my step count and to fill a part of my day. I hope all of you are staying healthy, even if trying to keep busy can be tiring.

If you remember, a while ago I told you about a fellow from Nova Scotia, Lorne Grabher, who was fighting for his right to have his personalized license plate remain in his last name. It appears the fight is not over; he plans to file an appeal of the court ruling that upheld the province’s decision to revoke using his last name on his license plate.

Mr. Grabher says that the Province infringed on his freedom of expression. The Court said that a constitutionally protected right does not extend to government-owned plates. A reminder: Mr. Grabher had this plate for nearly 30 years and it was revoked in 2016 after a complaint from a woman who said it promoted hatred toward women.

Part of the decision indicated that licence plates are not “public spaces” with a history of free expression. A license plate’s primary function is identification and regulation of vehicle ownership, by its very nature a private government space. Over all this time I have to admire Mr. Grabher’s tenacity in continuing the fight.

Another fight: protecting seniors from COVID-19. Seems like this virus really likes us “older people.” I think a lot of the protecting is up to “us.”

I am finding it hard to remember what day it is because before most of my days were marked on my calendar with places to be, meetings to attend, errands to run, church on Sunday.

Now I have to really concentrate as to what day it is and to wash my hands, not touch my face, keep my distance from people when I am out. A new way of living. But it is important to do this to keep living. Right now, I am taking the opportunity to speak to my friends, children and grandchildren more often, marking that on my calendar like an appointment.

I am de-cluttering, which is a job I have been able to avoid for nearly three years. But it is getting done now with an uplifting sense of accomplishment. I strongly believe people my age are stronger mentally and better able to do what is necessary, we can do this!

Closing with something sent to me on Facebook: ” I went to the bathroom at a restaurant, I washed my hands, opened the door with my elbow, raised the toilet seat with my foot (in my case lowered the toilet seat with my foot) and when done, switched on the water faucet with a tissue, washed my hands then opened the bathroom door to leave with my elbow and return to my table. Where I realized I had forgotten to pull up my pants!”

