Tell directors rezoning to heavy industrial would be disaster

Cowichan Bay is currently zoned for log storage and log shipping only — the new lease they are seeking is for metal fabrication and would include so much more right up to smelting. Please support the environment and tell the CVRD directors that rezoning Cowichan Bay to heavy industrial would be a disaster.

The first reading was pushed quietly through but the second reading is Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Please contact the CVRD directors, the Ministries and MLAs and let them know that this is a bad idea on so many fronts.

We need to preserve our beautiful Cowichan Bay for our grandchildren.

Michael O’Brien

Duncan