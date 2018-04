How many people walked by repeatedly, saw the torture, and did nothing!

Teddy’s case hearbreaking

It broke my heart to hear about Teddy, the poor abused dog who lived and died so horribly in Duncan.

Surely the owners of Teddy need to be punished and forbiddgen to ever own another animal. But we see abuse happing to children and animals and don’t want to get involved.

If you see suffering and can’t handle it, please tell someone!

Ige Vallat

Nanaimo