Teddy and all the rest deserve better

I would like to address the recent court case involving a dog and a local Cowichan family.

“Teddy” the dog suffered through a horrific ordeal of neglect, malnutrition and mistreatment. So bad in fact his short tether had grown into his neck creating a severe wound there. Teddy ultimately died from his wounds, which was clearly a slow and agonizing death at the hands of his owners.

We have all heard reports of horrible abuses suffered by animals in the “third” world, but can do little to prevent them.

But we are in the “first” world and circumstances like Teddy’s should never happen here! But when they do the guilty parties must be charged, convicted and punished appropriately.

Well Judge — you missed the mark.

Citing personal experiences suffered by the accused are certainly tragic. But that does not excuse the criminal treatment of your family pet.

Nothing does!!!!!

So if you folks on the bench are too removed from the will of the people, perhaps it is time to hand in the robe and gavel.

Scott Hayden Luck

Duncan