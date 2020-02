We have only one world to live on and we need to protect it.

Teck Frontier mine bad for the planet

I am writing to protest the building of Teck Frontier mine, which will go against Canada’s current climate targets. Our world is already experiencing traumatic weather occurrences due to climate change, the establishment of this mine could only make matters worse.

Delaine Faulkner

Salt Spring Island