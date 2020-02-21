Teaching the most important career in the world

Education + children = prosperity and happiness. As a math and science teacher who grew up in Crofton, this equation rings true. Now, having moved back after the best career in the world, I’m glad to report our children are in great hands.

Every day I get to see examples of our local people acting in community to ensure our children are safe and learning the important things in life. I see moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings teaching little ones to explore nature, to share with others less fortunate and to care for our world. I see educators, coaches, program leaders volunteering their time so our children can learn and play safely.

I see curricula being delivered that inspires wonder, strengthens skills and has no place for bullies, racism, sexism and ignorance. I see heroes like our teachers, social workers, police, firefighters and healthcare workers who have chosen careers whose impact on our children cannot be understated. You will forever have my respect. Way to go Cowichan!

Finally a word of caution to our school trustees and senior administration in our school system. You have, I would argue, the most vital job in educating our future citizens. Thank you for your service. You create and enforce the policies that determine the well being of our communities’ students. We expect the very best from you. We grandparents might be old but we are feisty.

Sincerely

Rick Wunderlich

Crofton

Cowichan Valley Citizen