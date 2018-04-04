Teacher says thanks for sno-cat skiing

The following thank you letter from the teacher at Blue River Elementary School was received recently by Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing for once again offering its weekly cat skiing program:

A sno-cat gets ready to take young skiers up for another run on cleared and groomed runs on Saddle Mountain in 2016. Mike Wiegele Heli-ski Resort once again offered a weekly learn-to-ski program this past ski season. It has traditionally been offered for free to the children of resort employees and at a nominal fee for other youngsters from the North Thompson Valley.Times file photo

The following thank you letter from the teacher at Blue River Elementary School was received recently by Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing for once again offering its weekly cat skiing program:

Hello everyone,

I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of all the students who were able to participate in the cat skiing program on Saturdays throughout the season.

I received so much positive feedback from both students and parents. They were so grateful for your generosity and the once in a lifetime opportunity.

I’m also blown away at how much the Blue River kids have improved. They are officially hooked on skiing!

The guides received rave reviews – especially Sam, Gunther, and Anna.

I have included some of the feedback below (not including countless face-to-face encounters I have had throughout the season!):

“Hi Maymie – just wanted to say that the kids had a fantastic time on Saturday!! Super fun experience for them – they are not sure how they will go back to groomers.If there are any other opportunities for them to go, they would be excited to do it again – but I do understand that the opportunity needs to be shared with all those who show interest.

Thanks again for coordinating it and inviting kids from Clearwater. It’s a really cool experience that Wiegele is offering up!”

• Kim Muddiman, Clearwater

“Wow, what an exciting day yesterday! The kids had an absolute blast. Thank you so much for the opportunity! We really appreciate it. That is something they won’t soon forget!”

• Andrea Lamond, Clearwater

“The girls had a fantastic time. It will go down in history as the best way to kick off spring break ever!

Its an amazing program! I told the girls this was a once in a life time experience … unless they become guides.”

• Sarah Dewey, Barriere

If this is something you would like to continue next year please don’t hesitate to reach out. I do plan on sticking around for another year!

Best of luck with the final weeks of the season,

Maymie Tegart

Teacher, K-3

Blue River

Elementary School