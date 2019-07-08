Taxpayer funded childcare too expensive

Once again Martin Best is blowing off steam without basing his comments on the facts and reality of the topic.

Quebec is the only province in Canada that has a fully funded taxpayer child care program. That is, in full operation. You need it, you get it now, no waits. Not like so many openings over so many years proposal like in B.C.

The program started in 1997 at a yearly cost of $300 million per year. In 2015, that same program was costing the taxpayers of Quebec $2.6 billion per year in just eight short years. The cost of the plan has increased 767 per cent from start up in 1997 to 2015.

True, Quebec has a larger population than B.C. In the 2016 census, Quebec had 449,930 children up to four years in age compared to B.C. with 220,625 children up to age four years, but still if fully adopted in B.C. will cost millions.

In summary, you debt-ridden taxpayers need to sit down with a financial consultant and totally forget about a taxpayer funded child care program. If Martin was to show his neighbours the cost of the program in Quebec, the majority would comment no way is supporting the program with taxpayer dollars. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan