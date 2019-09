Tax break great for upper income earners

Who wins from a $1,000 for sports and $500 for arts? Not many on lower income. You first have have an income to pay for those things and you won’t get anything back, just a reduction in income tax a year and a half later. About 10 years ago to have a young hockey player it was about a cost of $5,000 a year and dance classes about half that. I know I kept track of the costs. It’s a great program for upper income earners.

John A. McDonald

Duncan