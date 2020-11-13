Taking over drug supply won’t work

Re: Something new to solve drug problem

There used to be a methadone program to help heroin addicts; it had all the ideals that you have mentioned. There was little success, as was in the papers and news over time.

Introduced to a person involved in this I learned that all the program did was fill in a gap for them. When they were low on funds they had a backup and even though they were required to show up and take their medicine, they then had their dealer as backup for that.

Turns out it was not a winning situation for them or the government. I did not interview this person, I was introduced to it and said no. Making marijuana/cannabis legal is not the same at all. If you expect these types of people to show up and get free stuff, don’t expect them to care (about themselves either). The government ends up being their dealer — the benefit?

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake

Cowichan Valley Citizen