Take old growth forests off the chopping block

The B.C. NDP government campaigned on the promise to halt old growth logging. The details of the scope of trees being protected has been in their hands since March of last year and they have now been our government for three months. As the government dithers, rainforest giants are being cut down! These trees would take 1,000 years to grow again, if it were possible.

I am not against logging. But these beautiful trees are natural habitat for many birds, bugs, and animals and the lungs for our planet! Leave the old growth to decay and diminish naturally and log responsibly elsewhere. When these beauties are gone, they are not coming back.

Keep your election promises. Do the right thing before it is too late…we are on borrowed time. Please.

Jim Cleough

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen