Switching to heat pumps not feasible

“Carbon Buster” Peter Nix should do a little research before speaking out on a subject he appears to know very little about. (CVRD wood stove exchange program — are you kidding me?)

His suggestion? Rather than more efficient wood burning stoves, well, heat pumps and power them with guess what? Solar farms.

Does this “buster” realize how many acres, upon acres, upon acres of solar panels it would require to “fuel” such a program? Should we, in the CVRD, convert all the food producing farm lands in the area to do so? Would we be expected to do without heat in our homes for long winter months when the sun dips below the horizon while the panels are not operating?

Words are cheap, especially if one knows of what one speaks.

Good on the CVRD for their efforts to “improve” the oldest form of heat since time began, wood burning.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen