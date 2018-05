To the driver who ran the red light at Cairnsmore and Government

Swearing at the two kids icing on the cake

To the driver who ran the red light at Cairnsmore and Government (May 11 at 2:20 p.m. — red and white pickup truck): you almost killed me; however, I just want to call you a real hero for swearing at the two children who pointed out your error. Giving them the finger was a nice bonus.

This town needs more winners like you.

P.S.: You were in a school zone to boot.

Kim Harrison

Duncan