Swarming jackals should face consequences

The fight at Cowichan Secondary is nothing out of the ordinary as boys do fight at this age.

The thing that is troubling is when one of the kids (fighting) went down, the cowards who don’t have the courage to face this kid, swarmed in like jackals and kicked him. Those kids should face the harshest treatment for their cowardly actions.

J. Robertson

Duncan