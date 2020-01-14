I would like to express my support for the proposal by Councillor Justice for a motion

Support to limit development to walking distance of services

In my opinion, it’s vital that North Cowichan adopt strong policies regarding development that dovetail with its overall plan to fight the climate emergency. I would like to express my support for the proposal by Councillor Justice for a motion expressing council’s desire to see only development within walking distance from services approved while the Official Community Plan is being worked on. It makes sense as a temporary measure that North Cowichan manage its growth in keeping with its mandate to address climate change.

Val Borthistle

Duncan