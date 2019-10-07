Support changing voting age to 16

Article 13 of the “Convention of the Rights of the Child” 1. The child shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of the child’s choice.

2. For this purpose, the child in particular be provided the opportunity to be heard in any judicial and administrative proceedings affecting the child, either directly, or through a representative or an appropriate body, in a manner consistent with the rules on national law.

That is why I support changing the voting age to 16. We older people have only our memory to rely on and they have electronic devices that are up to date.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan