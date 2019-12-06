Sunfest a 2019 family highlight

As we near the end of the year, and look back on family highlights of 2019, our year would not have been the same without the team at Sunfest.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it takes a world class music festival, that cares about community, and local kids, to raise a child with music in her heart, to new heights, and give her a chance.

Our daughter has performed at Sunfest for the past three years, and in 2019, was given the opportunity to open the main stage on Thursday night. It’s these types of opportunities that give experience, confidence, and the ability to fulfill one’s dreams in the music industry.

Judy and Greg, Ryan, Marcie, and the entire staff at Laketown Ranch, thank you for your support of our daughter, and other local talent that have been able to shine in the bright lights of an August night in Cowichan Lake.

John and Maria Elzinga

Duncan