Suites sitting vacant in Duncan apartment building

In the low rent, pet friendly apartment building where I live in Duncan there are currently at least 30 vacant suites. Despite our mayor formerly being with Cowichan Housing Association and continuing as an advocate for affordable housing, there is little or no effort by the City or the provincial government (through BC Housing) to bring these units into service or even to require them to be maintained. In fact, the building owner thumbs his nose at the City which seems disinterested in enforcing our Good Neighbour Bylaw.

It all seems rather strange. Perhaps the Mayor could explain.

Drew Dangerfield

Duncan