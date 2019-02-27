To the editor;

I would like to extend many kudos to Jill Hayward of the Barriere Star/Journal for her wonderful editorial, “Boots On The Ground – Carman Smith (Feb. 21,2019, issue).”

I would also like to express heartfelt congratulations to both Carman and his wife Barbara for their dedication to a successful career and to their company.

It has been a tremendous asset to many, many families not only in Barriere, but throughout the North Thompson Valley. I hope that Gilbert Smith Cedar Products thrives for many more years to come and I hope, Carman, that you and Barbara have many more years of retired bliss.

Carman, when you get up in the morning, look in the mirror and smile, because you have learned that success is not measured in dollars, but in how you are looked up to by your peers. And Barbara, every morning remind Carman that the road to success is filled with women pushing their husbands along!

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.