Students should have to pass new course called ‘reality’

Now that the children have completed their protest, demanding our politicians to end the burning of fossil fuel, it’s time for them to return to school.

It is also high time that government introduced a new subject into the curriculum — called “reality”.

It would require an essay on how, if they were elected, to end using fossil fuel before the next ten years to prevent the alleged end of the human race.

A passing mark would require their plan to work without the disruption of transportation, food shortage, employment, hungry mobs roaming the streets, or any other necessities of life.

If a passing mark is not achieved, it would be an illegal act to participate in any other protests demanding the impossible from government.

Perhaps at that point “reality” might set in!

John Walker

Cobble Hill