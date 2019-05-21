Striking students well informed

Those unruly kids skipping school on my dime! Waving placards in my face and chanting as if they know how the world really works. Obstructing lawful traffic in the heart of Duncan. How are citizens to go about their daily business as usual? These are not my kids.

Wait a minute; they are mine because this is my community. They will soon vote and pay taxes. And, as it turns out, they are extremely well informed. Not only do they have a firm grasp of our existential climate emergency, they also have clarity of vision beyond the ken of their elders.

I applaud their leadership. My heart swells that they are our kids!

Roger Wiles

North Cowichan