Striking just loses you money

I disagree with comments made by Ryan on the lengthy Western Forest Products strike.

When the worker’s contract came to the end, nothing changed. Everything stays the same until a new contract is negotiated. There was no concessions taken away. Western Forest Products cannot do anything until a new contract is negotiated.

The fact is that one day, a new contract has to be signed and put into action. Staying on the job, and talking is the only way to make sure that no worker loses any wages. Why? All wages are retroactive from the beginning of the new contract. These workers will never make up what they lost in wages.

An example is the previous B.C. teachers strike. The teachers went out on the picket line for five weeks. At the same time, the contract was up for renewal for the Newfoundland teachers. The head of the union for the teachers in Newfoundland, said everyone will continue working because the wages will be paid retroactively from the date of the new contract. The new contract took 25 months to negotiate, accept, and sign. Teachers in Newfoundland did not lose once single cent, but the B.C. teachers did — five weeks worth of wages.

Ryan seems to think that it is better to go deeply in debt, than staying on the job working and eventually getting paid back pay retroactive wages from the date of the new contract. Ryan, please common sense, facts, and reality, and not shooting off from the hip, blowing off steam with propaganda total nonsense. Patience is the greatest victory in life.

Why? Newfoundland teachers never lost a single cent of pay, and at the same time, got a new contract. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen