Strangers made wait at ER a breeze

I just wanted to thank a few anonymous people who made our visit to the Duncan hospital emergency room a little bit easier.

Following an allergic reaction, my 22-month-old grandson had a two hour wait in the emergency on Saturday evening. It went very quickly due to the lovely lady who chatted with him and showed him pictures of her dog, Molly, on her phone, the young boy who shared his rice cakes and the gentleman who gave us a bottle of water when he drank all of his.

The kindness of strangers is so heart warming, and I thank them all as well as the lovely staff on duty that evening. Good old Duncan.

Helen Turnquist

Shawnigan Lake