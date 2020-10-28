Straight from Dehart

Krueger Electric, owned and operated by president and CEO Peter Sherba, has rebranded with a new modern logo.

Currently located at 100-1027 Trench Place, Krueger will move to a new premises in the spring of 2021 on Vaughn Avenue. The company was established in 1975 and Peter took over in 2015. He has been in the industry since 1991, formerly president and founder of Westcana Electric in Prince George. Krueger Electric is one of the largest electrical contractors in the B.C. Interior. The company can commit to any size project across the full spectrum of electrical solutions for any size development, including commercial, multi-family, high-rise and industrial systems. These include solar and energy projects, manufacturing facilities and environmental energy projects. Some of their new technologies are EV chargers and solar towers that are 80 feet high and 15 sq.ft. in diameter. Krueger offers design assist projects with owners, developers, engineers and architects. The company has been selected as one of 10 companies in Canada to take part in the prestigious BDC Growth Driver Program.

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina will take over the helm of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. Current OC president Jim Hamilton is retiring. Dr. Fassina is a Canadian educator who has balanced classroom and leadership experience to lead Okanagan College into the next stage of its evolution and growth. Gloria Morgan, Chair of the Board of Governors, who led the search states that Dr. Fassina has impressive curriculum vitae that speaks to innovation, growth and most critically, the importance of student support and success.

The popular Freddy’s Brew Pub, at McCurdy Bowling Centre, 124 – 948 McCurdy Rd., has been completely renovated sporting an entirely new look and feel. The pub boasts all new flooring, tables (both high and low), booths, bar, garage doors to the bowling centre, enclosed patio and added windows for more natural lighting. There are 440 seats so social distancing and protocols are no problem. Freddy’s offer their own house brands of 12 craft beer, brewed on-site by brew master Keith Bennett. The new brewery will be completed by Dec. 10. Chef Jesse Rivard has created an incredible new menu offering all in-house and local products, even using the malts and grains from the brewery for the pizza crust. The pub offers a full selection of appies, salads, pizza, large selections of burgers and sandwiches, several tacos, and many of Freddy’s favourites including Penang beef short rib and port schnitzel. I tried the shrimp n’ lobster burger which was unique and delicious. Sunday brunch served until 2 p.m. Merlin Bunnage is the general manager, Don McLachlan the brewpub manager and Chris Bunnage the sales and marketing manager. Rick Miller is the real estate/development manager for Victor Projects.

The executive pastor at Trinity Church, Scott Lanigan, is the new chair of the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS). Scott’s career path has been quite eclectic with a mix of both the not-for-profit and for profit sectors. From the director of human resources at a lumber mill in Alberta to the general manager at Tutt Street Optometry and coaching/mentoring middle school, high school and young adults for 15 years, Scott is certainly suited for this role. Within Trinity, Scott gives oversight to the staff team, executing the vision and mission of Trinity, engages with their not-for-profit strategic partners locally, nationally and globally and is one of the teaching team. Scott has been involved with COJHS since its inception and served on the original task force through to his new role as chair. Dr. Kyleen Myrah was the former chair.

Seasoned radio news anchor Jamie Tawil has joined Global Okanagan in a dual anchor-reporter role starting Dec. 7. Joining from their sister station Global News Radio 640 Toronto, Jamie will anchor multiple editions of Global Okanagan’s late night newscast each week, while reporting for the network. For the past five years, Jamie served as senior morning news anchor in Toronto. Chris Sobon is the station news manager.

After over 40 years in business, Rosemarie Gottschlag, owner of Ten Fashions Bridal Boutique, 952 Bernard Ave., is closing her shop and retiring. Ten Fashions has been a leader in the fashion industry in Kelowna offering bridal, attendant, flower girl, mother of the bride and groom, grad, pageant and special occasion gowns and dresses along with jewelry and accessories. Rosemarie’s daughter Gabriele joined the business a few years ago. The shop is chock full of stock and everything must go. Rosemarie is reducing prices daily and all COVID protocols are strictly in place for shopping in the store. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rosemarie will take special appointments on Mondays and other week days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 250-763-9666 or email tfbridalboutique@gmail.com.

Had the opportunity to meet the management team at Hyatt Place Kelowna, 1915 Enterprise Way. Cedric Younge, formerly at the Delta Grand and Fairfield Inn, is the general manager of the new hotel. Sunney Engstrom is the sales manager and Ryan Coome, formerly of the Best Western and Ramada Hotel, is the front office manager.

Congratulations

To chef Michael Buffett (Start Fresh Kitchen) and Sarah Martin (Central Okanagan Food Bank) on their engagement Oct. 3.

Kelowna Museums Society has two new employees Maria Garcia is the new museum services coordinator. Originally from Mexico and recently relocating from Edmonton, Maria is in charge of the front desk, membership, volunteers and also works closely with other departments in the museum. She also records statistics of visitors who visit and follow the museum. Maria has a BA in philosophy and an MA in modern and contemporary art. And Kyla Smith is the new education assistant. Originally from Brockville, Ont., after finishing her MA in refugee studies, Kyla made the choice to move to Namibia and Zambia where she worked running community outreach and environmental education programs.

United Way celebrates its 70th anniversary on Nov. 19. Get your tickets to the Stay at Home Gala, presented by Sun Life at www.locallove70.com. The gala tickets and add-on dinners and cocktail kit are now on sale with an early bird promo at 10 per cent off until Oct. 31. An additional online auction launches on Nov. 1. It’s a fun, safe, virtual evening of great live music with nine local musicians, including Ben Klick, Kelly Derrickson, The Hip Replacements and Lucky Monkey. There are also a virtual cocktail class local food option and inspiring stories of local lives changed by United Way.

Due to the pandemic, the Grenfell Road Haunted House will be taken on the road and rebranded as the Grenfell Road Haunted Parade 2020 Halloween COVID-19 style. On Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, decorated Halloween vehicles will drive through some local neighbourhoods collecting cash and/or donations for Mamas for Mamas. They will be visiting Kettle Valley, Lower Mission, Central Kelowna, Glenmore and Rutland. To find out the time of each visit in each neighborhood, visit their Halloween Haunted House Facebook page. The volunteers will stop and collect any donations while they are travelling around town.

Once Halloween is over, there are a number of options to give your pumpkins a whole new life or toss them out. The regional district waste reduction office has a number of ideas and how to compost your pumpkins or dispose of them. A reminder that yard waste pick-up season runs until the end of December. Check out www.rdco.com/recycle for more information.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 90th Alex Recsky (Nov. 2); Darran Light (Oct. 28); Mark Bernath (Oct. 28); Mark Bartyik (Oct. 28); Gary Topham (Oct. 28); Loyal Wooldridge (Oct. 29); Mark Beaulieu (Oct. 29); Laurie Baird (Oct. 30); Don Gerein (Oct. 30); Denis Picard (Nov. 30); Katie Janzen (Oct. 31); Janet Wourms (Oct. 31); Janet McCartney (Nov. 1); George Colpron (Nov. 2); Doreen Gray (Nov. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

