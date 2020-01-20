We live in a very special little Valley with very finite resources

Stop the development nightmare

In my opinion the council’s brave decision to put the brakes on new development before it runs rampant is a very wise one and I applaud them for it, but just like with stopping the race track they need our support.

Once we cave in to the developers and the Valley is all paved over with subdivisions and strip malls in can’t be undone.

We live in a very special little Valley with very finite resources and we have to take care of it before it’s too late.

I’m sure there’s more, but some of the reasons why I feel that slowing the development steamroller down and then going to a more mindful and balanced approach are:

• with the increased deforestation and climate change we are running out of water earlier every year. As more trees get removed and the land paved over the Valley gets hotter and dryer

• The rivers are going dry and the fish dying

• increased traffic with more air and noise pollution. More delays and traffic jams

• decreased wildlife habitat. The Valley animals needs homes too

• we need real food production land (not just for wine grapes and weed)

• lifestyle reduction because of reduced wild lands for hiking and outdoor activities

• the change from small town friendly community to large city

Like I said I’m sure there’s probably a lot more to add to this list so feel free to do so.

Sorry for the ramble but the time to stop before it’s too late is now.

We stopped the race track and we can stop the so called “development” nightmare too.

We can be the little town that liked it that way.

To paraphrase a Native American prophecy :

When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught, the last river polluted, and the air is too sickening to breathe we will realize, too late, that real wealth is not just in banks and we can’t eat or drink money.

Barry Dixon

Duncan