Stop delaying ban on old growth logging
Please do not defer any longer on your commitment to ban logging in at-risk areas of old growth stands in our precious forests. These rare giants are vital to ecosystems in our coastal rainforests and carbon sequestering in this critical time of climate crisis. I urge you to listen to the majority of your voting public who support this ban. Delay no longer as these irreplaceable, centuries old and irreplaceable trees are being logged as I write this plea.
Roger Partridge
Duncan