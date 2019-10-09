Stop blaming past generations for climate change

Is it me or am I missing the point? I have read and listened to many discussions about climate change and how we, the older generations and those before us, are to blame for the current condition of our Earth. It seems to me that a lot of time, money and energy is spent on getting a message across. So far I noticed the new generation loudly proclaiming that we (read the last generation) need to undo what we did wrong.

Personally, I find it difficult to listen to a screaming voice accusing me of neglect! I think we are each responsible for our own actions. Young and old need to take action rather than shout at each other.

There are things that can’t be changed; the damage is done, but we can prevent more damage by carefully using our resources. By for instance turning off lights we don’t need especially in buildings, cooking enough for a meal so no more wasted food, recycle used clothes, finding things that are made of bamboo rather than teak; using our common sense!

Yes, the earth is warming up and not just by our thinning ozone layer, but because the Earth and the sun are doing what they did for eons; closing in on each other and/or tilting so that we have a shifting climate. I would like to suggest that we treat our planet the way we like to treat our own home; with love and care, cleaning and maintaining, replacing, and carefully planning how we use what is available to us. Let’s stop the blaming; let’s just do what needs to be done, clean up our own home and backyard! Help those who are not able anymore rather than pointing the finger at them. Lest we forget the previous generation that ensured our freedom to enjoy the gifts of peace and choices. Let’s remember that with this freedom comes a responsibility to maintain it.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay