Still no need to use plastic shopping bags

I am extremely disappointed to see everyone taking plastic shopping bags at the till when they’re shopping during these last two to three weeks.

Yes, the stores will not handle your reusable bags due to possible transference of the virus, but most will allow you to keep them in your cart and load them yourself, or you can simply reload your cart and take it out to your car where you can then fill your bags.

We are supposed to be intelligent beings who should be able to figure out how to get our groceries and other items to our car by other means. This disgusting use of plastic bags just reminds me that people weren’t curtailing their use of plastic bags because they cared deeply about the environment but did so because the stores had banned them or were asking more money to buy them and people didn’t want to spend the extra money. And let me also say shame on the stores for bringing plastic bags back, if they had banned them previously, during this crisis. They should be encouraging shoppers to load their own bags in their carts or reload their cart, and having signage in the stores by the tills asking people to do either of those things.

During my nightly walk tonight I picked up three plastic bags, new, clean and obviously recently used, from the side of the road, so the bags are already threatening the environment once again. Doesn’t take long does it, for humans to return to their destructive ways if they are allowed to? Please, reconsider your use of plastic bags and keep thinking about the health of our planet.

Karen Trudell

Cobble Hill

