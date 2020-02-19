Upon renewing my insurance, to the driver of the vehicle, my sentiments exactly buddy.

Stickin’ it to the man

About two weeks ago, while driving through town, I noticed a vehicle with a peculiar stick figure decal, different from the ones that normally cause eye rolling to the unmarried and childless.

This particular one had a stick figure bent over in front of another one in a compromising position and signed, “Me” with arrow pointing to the one in front and “ICBC” with arrow pointing to the figure behind. Profound laughter at this blatant and rebellious obnoxiousness ensued.

Upon renewing my insurance just a few days ago, to the driver of the vehicle, my sentiments exactly buddy.

Donald Phillips

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen