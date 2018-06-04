Staff appreciated at Retirement Concepts

Roses to the second floor staff at Retirement Concepts that oversaw the care of John Drift for the last three years.

You are angels.

Not only we as a family appreciate the care you gave to our dad (grandfather), but he also appreciated you.

The Drift Family

Well, my neighbours are at it again.

Not satisfied with keeping my driveway and sidewalk clear of snow all winter, now they are mowing the lawn.

And then there is the one who always looks after my dog when I fall and break a bit of myself.

I’m sorry I can’t afford all the roses they deserve so I am sending baskets of sunflowers. Thank you so much.

Anne Moutray

In regards to the Horsefly 10 km Fun Run, thank you to the following businesses for your sponsorship:

Horsefly Realty, Sutton Cariboo Realty, Grasslands Equipment, Heartland Toyota, Beaver Valley Feeds Ltd. and Cool Clear Water.

This helps with supporting the fun run in Horsefly to encourage healthy participation from everyone. This is a non-profit run which will help other organizations in Horsefly.

Bruce and Lonnie Rolph

