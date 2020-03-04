Spring is here again

We are getting there. The days are longer , the sun shines most days. If you are out and about you will hear the chickadees singing their welcome to spring song. Who knows the seasons better than a chickadee? Two red-winged blackbirds have been seen at Round Lake. A shrike was also seen. The shrike sings a nice song but will attack the song birds. Lots of redpolls peppering about on the snow. Eagles flying overhead and the raven seem to be selecting nesting areas. Count the deer and the moose roaming this land and we know we are ready for spring.

To make the idea of spring legal and to begin the period of daylight savings make sure you spring ahead to change your clocks on March 8.

Many I know do measure the changes in the weather to birds and other critters but some get a frightful urge to so some kind of cleaning with a spring designation. Some people put away their winter clothing and bring out outfits to fit the warmer seasons. I don’t do that. Everything I wear is same year round. Wash it and put it back on. Not a fashion plate but I am comfortable. I could go to New to You and get another fashion statement that looks like the last one.

If all this cleaning is not enough for your spring activities, it was suggested that I could get some kind of organizer for my junk drawer. I have to tell you if I can’t find something to solve a problem in my old junk drawer I probably will have to buy a new one of those whatever it was I wanted.

Being organized would take away the fun of a good rummage in that drawer. I had a look before I started to talk to you. I found a tape measure and a couple screw drivers. Three candle holders and a roll of Velcro.

OK, this next thing is a puzzle. It is a green rubber thing. Softy and squishy with no smell. By golly I found another one of those green things. I thought at first it might be an ear plug. Guess not, a person would need really big ear holes. Some chopsticks and things one could stick on a fridge,

I guess this flurry of activity is a little too much for me. I will spend the days of spring outside feeding the birds, and walking the dogs. As spring settles in and the snow melts away I will do some spring cleaning outside , taking all manner of useless stuff back to the dump.

With the birds singing, the pussy willows on the willows, bring out a chair and watch this long- awaited season settle in. Living where we are we know there could still be a snowfall to annoy us. It will melt.

Your calls are appreciated and your emails that come to mallory@bulkley.net.

Smithers Interior News