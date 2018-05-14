Speeding on the Campbell River’s Old Island Highway is only going to get worse

0Regarding the article on your front page on Friday May 11 about the traffic issue confronting the residents of Victoria Court on the Old Island Highway and Earl Kierstad saying that "Rotary Beach Park is within city limits and has a 60km/h speed zone, though residents have seen motorists driving through the corridor at higher than posted speeds."

I would have to say this is only going to get worse. Many a time I have impatient drivers practically hooked on my back bumper because they clearly want to go above 60 along this part of the highway and the lack of enough pedestrian crossings in this area only adds to the danger confronting residents. Yes there are crossings but more is needed as the developments of more residential units are increasing along this stretch of road.

Campbell River is getting massive developments creating a so-called boom time for the city. The downside is, and I will give the example of the huge residential subdivision just starting at the top of Dogwood/Jubilee Parkway which is going to take 10-12 years to build, all the extra traffic that will be the result. Jubilee Parkway has now become a racetrack, when we first moved here eight years ago this was a fairly quiet highway, now the traffic is constant and the speeds are eye watering. This will only get worse when that huge development starts welcoming families. Campbell River is /was a lovely place to live but with the building of thousands of homes the very reason that folk move here is going to disappear.

Finding a place to park downtown will also be an issue so watch out for the pay-to-park machines that will no doubt appear in the future.

Jane Davies

