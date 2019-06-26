Speeding along Sherman a huge headache

Welcome to the Sherman Road Speedway; the busiest, noisiest and most dangerous residential road in Duncan. Yes, it’s a residential road, but you would never know it from the parade of dump trucks, transport trucks, cars, pick-ups and motorcycles flying along the route at highway speeds: some traveling twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Want to know how fast that 30 year old bucket ‘o bolts can do the quarter mile? Want to practice stunting and squealing your tires? Want to know how fast you can drive a dump truck through a residential neighbourhood? Come to Sherman Road. Insecure in your manhood? Jump on that Harley motorcycle, or climb into that 4×4 pickup and impress the folks along Sherman Road with how much noise you can make.

The handful of residents along Drinkwater complain about the traffic on their country road and the municipality puts in speed humps. But there are hundreds of families living along Sherman, 10 times the traffic of Drinkwater, two schools, several parks and a police station all in the neighbourhood and we can’t even get the speed limit enforced.

What is it going to take to get people to slow down? Another family pet run over by a car? Maybe a hit cyclist or pedestrian? Or, heaven forbid, a child struck by a speeding vehicle? What is it going to take to get people to stop traveling at highway speeds in a residential neighbourhood?

Erich Senft

Duncan