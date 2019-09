Speed limit: stating the obvious

Re: “Going ‘too slow’ is the law”, (Citizen, Sept. 4)

Thank you, Mr. Wolfgang Lehwald for stating the obvious: speed LIMIT. In fact, the speed limit signs used to say “maximum”. Whatever happened to that?

Thanks to Tim Schewe, too, for his articles; and, may I also say, as a pedestrian these days of no car, thanks to the Minister of Transportation for stating another obvious: pedestrians have the right of way.

Victoria Sundberg Stewart

Duncan