Spark Joy: Go paperless

Paper clutter is a HUGE problem that many of us experience. Papers from our past can accumulate very quickly and without a simplified way to deal with them, they can easily become overwhelming.

Even though the paper category sounds fairly simply to tackle, many of our clients find themselves overwhelmed during this portion of the tidying festival. The good news is that with the right method, attitude, and some undisturbed time, you can learn to live with less papers in your home – and we promise that your life will be better for it!

Let’s first discuss how to deal with the accumulation of papers that you likely have in your home. The KonMari Method has one basic principle for sorting papers: throw it all away! Yes, we know that sounds extreme but unless the piece falls into one of the three categories below, you’re best off to dispose of it.

Currently in use – these are the items that need to be addressed in the near future such as forms to be submitted or phone calls to make. The amount in this section should never exceed the size of a magazine file box. If you find yourself with more than that, plan a time where you can devote one to two minutes to deal with a few items.

Needed for a limited period –

This includes taxes, warranties, insurance etc.

Needs to be kept indefinitely-

This category includes items like passports, marriage certificates, legal documents, etc.

If your goal is to not have to keep any papers in your home, it is important to implement and maintain a system for all the papers that come into your life. The shift to a paperless mindset is helpful for maintaining a clutter free home. Here are some strategies that may help:

Deal with junk mail as soon as it comes into your home by putting what you don’t need in the recycling. Purchasing a “No Junk Mail” sticker or making your own is a quick fix that will help reduce the number of papers coming into your home!

Change all of your paper bills and banking to online systems. Although this may require some time to set up initially, having all of your papers available online can help you organize your finances and easily access information that you need.

Take note of which stores save receipts for you. Being conscious about the receipts that you need to save will reduce clutter and make it easier to find what you need, when you need it.

Keep all papers in one spot in your home and do not create an elaborate filing system. Any system you create should have limited categories.

Don’t be a victim to paper pushers. Most of the information they are providing can be accessed on the web or by a quick phone call.

Question the print magazine or news subscriptions you have. Do they inspire you or bring you joy? If the issues are collecting dust somewhere in your home, it might be time to consider subscribing to an online version.

Trusting the KonMari process will limit the amount of paper you bring into your home and we are sure you will feel the positive impacts immediately.

“A single sheet of paper takes up almost no room which it makes it very easy to accumulate far too many before you realize it,” Marie Kondo

“Keep only those things that speak to your heart. Then take the plunge and discard all the rest,” – Marie Kondo

