Some strange beliefs about socialism

Re: social conscience

There are some strange beliefs on socialism out there. Socialism: bad. Social conscience: good.

In the first place I think we’ve reached the silly season when we start labeling political systems and beliefs “good – bad”, like vegetables. I think it’s time we got rid of the “I’m right and you’re an idiot” and respect other beliefs. We need cooperation, not this continual adversarial state.

I am a socialist. I believe I have a social conscience too — in fact I believe that is a basic requirement to be called a socialist in the first place. I do know what I believe socialism is. I agree that you don’t have to be a socialist though to have a social conscience.

The response to COVID-19 does show this. It shows cooperation is possible between those of all beliefs.

In a true socialist system though we won’t have people who depend on charity just for day to day survival. It is demeaning for families to depend on the social conscience of others for basic needs. Even in a total socialist system there will be areas where many will need help from socially conscious people and non-profit organizations. People do fall through the cracks.

You form your beliefs on your life experiences and circumstances. Those don’t make you “good” and everyone else “bad”.

Trudy Thorgeirson

Duncan

