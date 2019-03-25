It's unfortunate that someone would repeat completely erroneous claims

Smelter not in the cards for Cowichan Bay estuary under rezoning

It’s unfortunate that someone would repeat completely erroneous claims that there is a proposal to operate a smelter on the Cowichan Bay Terminal (“Smelting entirely possible under proposed rezoning”, Citizen, March 22).

This confusion is not helpful to the general public who are genuinely interested in understanding what actually is being proposed.

A ‎quick reference to the CVRD website clearly indicates the proposed zoning amendment would NOT permit smelting. Rather, “Marine Manufacturing” would be added as a permitted use and is specifically defined as the “manufacture, fabrication, repair or assembly of wharves, docks, bridges, boats, barges or other structures or vessels used in the marine environment.”

In addition, “Marine Safety Operations” would be added and “Petroleum Storage Facilities” would be removed as permitted uses.

The word “smelter” does not appear in the proposed amendment because it is not an activity which is, or ever will be, undertaken on the Cowichan Terminal.

The closest smelter to Cowichan Bay is the Teck Resources smelter in Trail, B.C. (first established in 1895).

In documents submitted to the CVRD for the rezoning application, it’s clearly noted that activities relevant to the rezoning application are “welding or machine shops (repair or fabrication)”. This is the specific activity that falls under a broader heading in a provincial government regulation. It’s the specific activity, not the broader heading, that is being put forward.

Simply put, building and/or operating a smelter is not an activity that is proposed in the application submitted to the CVRD.

The CVRD staff clearly understand this, as is evident from their staff report (dated Dec. 6, 2018) and in the draft Bylaw 4264 they prepared, all of which can be found on the CVRD website.

At the end of the day, what CVRD directors will be deciding on is proposed Bylaw 4264 — and the word “smelter” is simply not there.

However, what is in the draft bylaw is wording that supports 80 family-supporting jobs on the terminal. ‎

Activities on the terminal are regulated by numerous provincial and federal environmental regulations, as well as an environmental management plan that has been submitted to the CVRD.

‎The proposed bylaw strikes a balance between protecting the estuary and business activities that help sustain our community.

Sharon Horsburgh

Bayshore Planning Services Inc.

Cowichan Valley