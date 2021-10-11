SMART55: Extra garden produce donations welcome at seniors centre

When gathering in your garden produce, if you have any excess you might consider taking it to the centre to share it with the seniors. (Photo submitted)

Turn on the news and its all doom and gloom. So many new COVID cases and deaths and refugees fleeing their countries. So it’s so refreshing to read that the two Michaels have been released and back in Canada with their families.

In the Senior’s Activity Centre, the directors and members acknowledged manager Glenda Winger’s 10 years of service with thanks and gifts for a job well done.

The Senior Centre is now open five days a week. All activities have been reinstated with the exception of bingo. However, one has to show prove of vaccination. Exercise classes are Monday and Thursday at 9.30 a.m.

Senior carollers sing on Fridays at 1 p.m.

The OAPO Good Used Clothing and Garage sale was a tremendous success. Thanks to the many volunteers and all who came to purchase stuff. The left over clothing was given to the Canadian Food for Children, an interdenominational non-governmental organization who help two dozen developing countries.

Because of COVID restrictions, the OAPO have decided not to have a Fall Bazaar but instead will have a Stew Out the Door on Nov. 6 and a drive thru Christmas Dinner on Dec. 11. Posters will be up and advance tickets only.

Fall is upon us and we will have frost pretty soon. When gathering in your garden produce, if you have any excess you might consider taking it to the centre to share it with the seniors.

Thank you and have a Happy Thanksgiving.

Pat Cassidy writes a monthly column for the Tribune on behalf of the Seniors Activity Centre.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune