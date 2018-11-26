1. There is nowhere a replacement analogue meter can be obtained.

Smart meter assurances required to switch out analogue

Dear Mr. Doyle [BC Hydro], and Ministers of the Crown:

I refer to the letter received from Mr. Doyle of BC Hydro telling me that my analogue meter has to be replaced.

I have paid hundreds of dollars for health reasons over the last years to keep the analogue meter, in order to support the well being of people in my home with electro magnetic sensitivity, and a sleep apnea machine.

I would therefore like your personal assurance, as well as assurance from the board of directors of BC Hydro, on each of the following points regarding the acceptance of a smart meter, about which there has been and still is controversy.

There are eight points and I request that you please respond to each one specifically addressing the point.

1. There is nowhere a replacement analogue meter can be obtained.

2. The present working metal and glass analogue meter cannot be re-evaluated and tested again (it probably has a life span of 25 more years).

3. The new plastic computer smart meter will not need replacing within a few years.

4. There is no fire risk with the installing of a smart meter over either the first, or several installations when the lugs might cause stretching and arcing and a hot socket.

5. The smart meter will not interfere with a sleep apnea machine, which presently works perfectly and is a life saving device.

6. No third party will have access to any data from the smart meter.

7. The smart meter will not be used for purposes other than to record electrical consumption.

8. As per Jeremy in your office, the smart meter only sends signals outwards, and not back into the room behind the meter.

I look forward to your kind attention to this letter.

Mrs. P. Foot

Duncan